Donald Trump assures that, once re-elected, he will solve the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. “If it’s not resolved, I’ll have to resolve it in 24 hours with Zelensky and Putin,” the former president said in an interview with Fox News. Trump, if he wins the 2024 election, will take office again in the White House in January 2025.

“A very easy negotiation must be carried out – added the former president, underlining that he knows Vladimir Putin “very well” – but I don’t want to tell you which one, otherwise I can’t use it. But it is very easy – he repeated – I will solve things in one day, peace between them. Now it’s already a year and a half, it’s very long, I can’t imagine nothing happening.” “The crucial thing is that the war must be stopped because Ukraine is being obliterated,” he concluded.