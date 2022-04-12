The founder of the Ukrainian “Azov” regiment, Andrei Biletsky, accused Russian troops in a Telegram message of using a chemical substance in Mariupol and wounding three people on the same day that the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, warned about it in his daily speech.

In his Telegram message, Biletsky denounced that Russia used a poisonous substance of unknown origin that was dropped from the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle, drone) on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and three people were injured.

“Three people have clear symptoms of chemical weapons poisoning, but without catastrophic consequencesBiletsky said.

This group claimed that people suffered from respiratory and neurological problems.

For his part, President Zelensky stressed in a speech offered on his official website that a Russian spokesman declared that they could use chemical weapons against Mariupol, to which he recalled that “the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army has already been discussed with world leaders” and considers that “this moment means that it was necessary to react to Russian aggression much stronger and faster”.

Zelensky also reported that the European Union has begun to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for which, he added, “it is time to make this package in such a way that not even a word about weapons of mass destruction is heard from the Russian side. An oil embargo against Russia is mandatory.”

UK investigates the complaint

One of the first international reactions has been from the United Kingdom, which is already trying to verify reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons in the beleaguered port city of Mariupol, according to its foreign minister on Monday.

“Information that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack against the population of Mariupol. We are urgently working with partners to verify detailsLiz Truss wrote on Twitter.

“Any use of this weaponry is a cruel escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” he added.

Ukrainian deputy Ivanna Klympush said Russia had used an “unknown substance” in Mariupol and that the population was suffering from respiratory failure. “Most likely chemical weapons,” she tweeted.

However, in a message on the Telegram app, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol clarified that the chemical attack “is not currently confirmed.” “We are waiting for official information from the army,” Petro Andryushchenko wrote.

Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details. Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 11, 2022

The spokesman for the US Pentagon indicated on Monday that he was aware of these reports, but could not confirm this type of attack in the besieged city on the shores of the Azov Sea.

A senior official of the pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region (east), Eduard Basurin, spoke of the possibility of using chemical weapons against this port city that has resisted bombing for weeks.

Basurin assured that his forces could “use chemical troops that will find a way to make the moles flee from their holes,” in statements to the Russian agency RIA Novosti.

Russia has denied committing any war crimes during its offensive in Ukraine.

Western intelligence services and analysts pointed to the possibility that Moscow would resort to unconventional weapons given the slowdown in its offensive and the impatience of President Vladimir Putin in the face of Ukrainian resistance.

AFP and EFE

