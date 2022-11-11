Home page politics

Of: Andreas Schmid and Franziska Schwarz

Split

Russian troops withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. The withdrawal is said to be accompanied by looting and chaos. Ukraine warns. All information in the news ticker.

Update from November 11, 2:40 p.m.: Russian troops appear to be impersonating Ukrainian civilians in Kherson. According to the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, several Russian soldiers were seen as “disguised civilians”. The representation of the state organization cannot be verified.

The soldiers were left behind and hid their uniforms and equipment in trash cans, the report said. They would keep guns. The National Resistance Center goes loud Kyiv Independent assumes that the Russians are trying to give the impression that the local population is resisting the Ukrainian recapture of Cherson.

Russia had previously officially declared the withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro River that it had announced on Wednesday to be complete. In the morning hours, the last Russian soldiers, including equipment, left the north-western part of the Cherson region and retreated to new defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Update from November 11, 2:14 p.m: The Ukrainian troops are apparently received with jubilation in Cherson. Of the Kyiv Independent tweeted a clip of residents of the city waving flags and shouting, for example, “Glory to Ukraine!” The recordings could not be independently verified at first.

Withdrawal from Cherson in the Ukraine war: Russian state television hardly reports

Update from November 11, 1:39 p.m: So far, the Russian broadcasters have hardly reported about the retreat from Kherson – as with a lot of bad news from the Ukrainian front. In contrast to previous Russian backlashes, pro-Kremlin hardliners largely approved of the withdrawal and refrained from criticizing the military leadership.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov praised it, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the notorious “Wagner Group”, also spoke of a difficult but necessary decision, reports the AFP news agency.

Breakthrough in Kherson? Apparently Ukrainian troops are now in the city

Update from November 11, 1:19 p.m: The Ukrainian military is now said to be in Cherson deserted by the Russians to have arrived. A regional councilor told Reuters that the fighters have almost the entire city under their control. They strongly advised residents to remain in their homes until it was ensured that all Russian soldiers had left the city.

In addition, among others, the Guardiansthat some Russian soldiers had drowned in the Dnipro River while escaping.

Russian withdrawal from Kherson: “Not a single device left behind”

Updated November 11, 11:44 am: The Kremlin has the retreat from Kherson declared closed. The action ended at 5 a.m., Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram, according to CNN, and with a view of the Dnipro River on the front line, wrote: “Not a single piece of war equipment was left in the area west of the Dnipro.”

The US broadcaster commented on photos circulating online of Ukrainian flags being hoisted in central Kherson: “However, there are no signs that the Ukrainian military is already there.” The British Guardians suspected partisans to be behind the action and reported a “chaotic” withdrawal, in which wounded soldiers were also left behind:

The Kremlin wants to continue the “special military operation”, as it calls the Ukraine war. From Moscow’s point of view, it can either end with the achievement of its goals or with negotiations, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian news agencies. However, peace talks “from the position of strength” that Kyiv claims are not possible.

Ukraine Minister curbs expectations: “This is the course of the war”

Update from November 11, 9:12 a.m: Ukrainian troops are moving in east and south of the country only slow progress. This was announced by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar on TV. Even if many people were hoping for “explosive news” from the fronts, that was just the course of the war, she continued: “At the moment there is a different dynamic and different phase of the fighting.” The intensity of the fighting has not decreased.

Picture taken on November 8: a Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut © Bulent Kilic/AFP

Ukraine-News: Selenskyj warns of danger of mines after the occupiers’ withdrawal

Update from November 10, 10:30 p.m: The Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson seems to be progressing after the Russian withdrawal. According to President Selenskyj, more than 40 towns have already been liberated. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place as part of the ongoing defense operation is already tens,” he said in his daily video message on Thursday evening.

At the same time he warned of the dangers in the areas now abandoned by the occupying forces. “The first and fundamental task is demining,” said Zelenskyy. The occupiers left behind thousands of duds and ammunition. “I’ve often heard estimates that clearing Ukraine of Russian mines will take decades.” According to his findings, around 170,000 square kilometers of the country are still infested with mines.

Zelenskyy pointed out that the current achievements of the Ukrainian armed forces were achieved “through months of brutal fighting”. “It’s not the enemy who’s leaving – it’s the Ukrainians who are driving the occupiers away,” said Zelenskyy.

Chaos around Kherson withdrawal: “destroyed houses, mines and garbage”

First report from November 10th: Kherson – Russia’s troops are withdrawing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. The Kremlin announced this on Wednesday. The deduction should be chaotic. There is talk of looting and devastation.

In addition to the television center, district heating systems and radio masts, among other things, were blown up, the reported Ukrainska Pravda on Thursday. In addition, the electricity in the city had failed completely, as had the Internet. Several bridges over the Dnipro had already been blown up in the past few days.

The Ukrainian state agency Unian published a report with photos from villages on the outskirts of the Cherson region that had been liberated by advancing Ukrainian troops. “Destroyed houses, mines and garbage” can be seen everywhere. The British Guardians reported similar incidents and spoke of a “totally organized looting of the city”.

Russia reports troop withdrawal: Zelenskyj adviser speaks of “City of Death”

Moscow announced the beginning of the Kherson retreat on Thursday evening. “Units of Russian troops are moving to prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in strict accordance with the approved plan,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted with suspicion to the announcement of the troop withdrawal.

“The enemy doesn’t give us gifts, doesn’t make ‘gestures of goodwill,'” Zelenskyy said. Therefore, the Ukrainian army proceeds “very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risks”. Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s goal to “liberate our entire country and keep casualties as low as possible.” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter: “Russian forces want to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’.”

A Ukrainian soldier surveys a former Russian trench in Kherson Oblast near the front line November 8. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukraine counter-offensive: Kiev’s troops are said to be already in the suburbs of Cherson

The city of Cherson is strategically important in the Ukraine war. Should Kherson come under Ukrainian control again, Ukrainian troops could use long-range artillery to hit Crimea directly from there.



The region has been the target of a comprehensive Ukrainian counter-offensive for weeks.

The Ukrainian troops have already recaptured several villages on the way to the regional capital of the same name, Cherson – and, according to their own account, moved into the first suburb of the southern Ukrainian city on Thursday evening.

As reported by the Ukrainian governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, the town of Chernobaivka is already under Ukrainian control. He did not want to give any further details. “We remain silent because all of this is a matter for the military.” (as/AFP)