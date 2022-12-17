Ukraine was trying in the early hours of Saturday to restore electricity cut after a wave of Russian bombings against its infrastructure, which the European Union denounced as a war crime.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said that Kiev and 14 other regions were affected by water or electricity cuts, but said that work was already being done to solve the problem.

A total of 74 missiles were fired, of which 60 were shot down, according to the Ukrainian army. In the south of the country, in Kryvyi Rig, hometown of the Ukrainian president, three people died after a missile hit a residential building, according to the regional governor.

Moscow-based officials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lugansk said 11 people were killed and 17 wounded in Ukrainian bombings in the Russian-controlled region.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, today condemned Russia’s “indiscriminate terror” against Ukraine. In a new package of sanctions, the bloc banned the export of drone engines to Russia and “to all third countries” that could facilitate these elements to Moscow.

– setbacks –

In recent months, Russia has suffered a series of military setbacks in southern and northeastern Ukraine. Since then, Moscow has opted to bomb the country’s power facilities, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity and heat in a period of freezing temperatures.

In Kiev, temperatures fluctuated this Friday between -1°C and -3°C. The capital withstood “one of the biggest missile attacks” since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the region’s military command said.

Several residents of the capital spent hours sheltering in the subway. “When I woke up, I saw a missile in the sky and I knew I had to go to the subway,” said actress Lada Korovay, 25. Kiev mayor Vitali Klitchko said that only a third of the city’s inhabitants had water and heating. , and 40% electricity.

The commander of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, declared yesterday that he envisages a new Russian offensive against Kiev in the first months of 2023.

The fighting is currently concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine, where bombing has also left several towns without power.

Kharkiv was one of the cities hit, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov. Local authorities announced in the evening that they had restored electricity to 55%. In the homonymous region, the percentage was 85%.

The attacks also affected the Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Governor Oleksandr Staruch said.

– Visit to Belarus –

The Russian bombings came after Ukraine’s Western allies announced aid of one billion euros to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

On Friday, the government of Belarus announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit the country on Monday for a meeting with his colleague and ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Some Moscow troops departed from Belarusian territory at the beginning of the offensive.

Minsk reported that the two presidents will have a private meeting and broader talks with their ministers on “Belarus-Russia integration”.

Countries have committed to a wide range of programs to deepen their economic and security ties.

“Presidents must prioritize security issues,” the Belarusian government said.