Ukraine was trying on Tuesday (6) to restore electricity service after the latest Russian attacks, which caused blackouts across the country, at a time of intense cold.

Of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow on Monday, “most” were shot down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, but the rest hit the country’s already damaged power infrastructure.

New blackouts were registered throughout the territory as a result of the attacks, the company Ukrenergo reported on Telegram.

Ukrenergo President Volodimir Kudrytskyi said “there is no doubt that the Russian military consulted with engineers from the energy sector during the attack”, based on where the missiles landed.

“The moment chosen by the Russians for the attack is related to their desire to cause the greatest possible damage”, declared Kudrytskyi, noting that the attacks were carried out at the beginning of the coldest period in the country.

“Our teams will work to repair the system,” he added.

Nearly half of Ukraine’s power systems have been damaged after months of attacks on the country’s infrastructure, leaving residents in the dark for hours at a time of sub-zero temperatures.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk, who began a four-day visit to the country at the weekend, was forced to move his meetings with activists to an underground refuge.

Zelensky announced in an overnight speech that four people had died in the Russian attacks.

“But our people never surrender,” he said.

At the same time, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk, on the border with Ukraine, said on Tuesday that a drone attacked an air base there, where an oil storage tank caught fire.

On Monday, Russia blamed Ukraine for two drone strikes on air bases in Saratov and Ryazan regions that reportedly killed three soldiers.

At the same time, the Kremlin confirmed a full-scale attack against “Ukrainian military command systems and defense, communication and energy facilities”.

The attacks came after Russia rejected a ceiling imposed by the West on the price of a barrel of oil in the country, while warning that the measure will not affect the offensive in Ukraine.

The ceiling of 60 dollars per barrel established by the European Union (EU), G7 and Australia intends to restrict Russian revenue, while ensuring that Moscow continues to supply the world market.

The current market price for a barrel of Russian oil is $65, just above the $60 ceiling, which suggests the measure will have little impact in the short term.

This is the latest in a series of measures by Western countries against Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The EU also announced an embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian oil, which took effect on Monday.

The embargo will stop shipments of Russian oil to the EU by sea, which account for two-thirds of the bloc’s oil imports from Russia, which would leave Moscow access to billions of dollars.