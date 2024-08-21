Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 2:04 PM











Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday denounced one of the largest attempts to strike the Russian capital with drones since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. According to him, this is the largest incursion of unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Ukrainian army, a total of eleven, since the beginning of this year. Sobyanin said that all the drones were launched during the night and could have been shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses.

The first three drones were shot down at around 3 a.m. as they approached Moscow near the town of Podolsk. The rest were shot down within the next hour. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or major damage despite the falling fragments of the destroyed aircraft. Videos have been posted on social media of the moment when Russian rockets hit some of the drones and they exploded in the air.

Sobyanin said that “this was one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones ever.” The mayor recalled that another drone was destroyed on July 11 in the Stupino urban district and another on May 10 also in Podolsk, a town located south of the Moscow region, about 10 kilometers from the ring road of the Russian capital.

The latest massive attack on Moscow took place on the day of the Russian presidential election, on March 17, when five drones were shot down.

Crossfire



Ukrainian troops also shelled the Russian regions of Bryansk, Tula, Kaluga, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don and Kursk overnight, where the offensive is still ongoing. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense in its morning bulletin, Ukraine fired 45 unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, all of which, according to the military department, were destroyed.

Russia, meanwhile, also attacked the neighbouring country with drones, according to the Ukrainian air force, targeting the regions of Chernigov, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kirovograd, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kiev. The fall of debris in the Ukrainian capital caused a fire in a department store. The head of the Zaporizhia Military Administration, Ivan Fyodorov, said that the bombings killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured nine people. Fyodorov said that “throughout the day the enemy attacked 300 times” on “twelve settlements” in the Zaporizhia region with damaged residential buildings and infrastructure. There were another four deaths in three other regions and the total number of wounded rose to 31.

Meanwhile, Russian bloggers are admitting military successes of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia, in Kauchuk, where the 810th Russian Marine Brigade was defeated, and in Malaya Loknya, where some units of the 18th Russian Mechanized Division have been surrounded.

Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief General Oleksander Sirsky on Tuesday showed for the first time a map of the Kursk region under the control of his troops. On the western edge, on the borders of the Korenevo and Glushkovo districts, the line runs between the villages of Vishnevka and Komarovka, approximately 12 km from Glushkovo. To the south, according to the map, Ukrainian units have advanced towards their own border, to the villages of Novoivanovka and Kulbaki, but have not yet captured them. Positioned to the north-east of the regional centre of Korenevo, the troops, according to the map of the General Staff, continue their advance. To the north-east they have reached Aleksandrovka, about 6 km from Korenevo.

Sirski said that Martinovka, a village on the road from Sudzha to the city of Kursk, is under the control of the Ukrainian army and the front line runs roughly along its northern outskirts. The Ukrainians also control about seven kilometers east of Sudzha, reaching Russkaya Konopelka, still held by Russian troops, and eight kilometers southeast almost to the town of Ulanok. Further south along the border, Plekhovo is under Kiev’s control. According to Sirski, his forces have captured 1,263 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. President Volodymyr Zelensky already speaks of 92 occupied villages.

The US Pentagon believes that Russia is “having difficulty” in countering the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday that “we have seen indications that Russia is moving a small number of forces to Kursk to respond, but overall it is having difficulty and there are still some Ukrainian advances.”

A Hong Kong blogger who runs a YouTube channel called Traveler Xiaoduo has arrived in Russia and visited the city of Kursk to report on life there in the face of the Ukrainian invasion. Along the way, while travelling through the Voronezh region, he filmed several columns of trucks with Russian soldiers and military equipment heading to the Kursk front. On Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced the creation of three groups of Russian army forces to operate in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.