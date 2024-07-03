Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack Russia with 10 UAVs and two unmanned boats

On the night of Wednesday, July 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack four regions of Russia – Belgorod, Bryansk and Moscow regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai. They launched drones and unmanned boats, the Ministry of Defense reported in Telegram-channel.

They specified that air defense systems shot down ten drones over three regions of Russia. Thus, five drones were intercepted over the Belgorod Region, four over the Bryansk Region, and one over the Moscow Region.

In addition, in the Black Sea, fire weapons hit two unmanned boats heading towards Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai. The department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit terrorist attacks on objects in Russia.

In Novorossiysk, as it became known earlier, after an attempted attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the beaches and embankments were closed. Specialists will conduct a survey of the bay waters. A siren sounded in the city at night and a threat of attack by unmanned boats was announced.