Acting Kursk Governor Smirnov: Air Defense Forces Shot Down Ukrainian Missile Over Region

On Wednesday morning, August 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to strike the Kursk region. This was reported by the acting governor of the Russian region, Alexey Smirnov, in Telegram-channel.

“Early in the morning, a Ukrainian missile was shot down in the skies over the Kursk region by air defense systems,” he wrote.

On the night of Wednesday, August 28, Ukraine also attacked two regions of Russia. Eight drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, and four more over the Rostov region.

The fighting in Kursk Oblast has been going on for over three weeks. Over 200 people have been injured. A federal emergency regime has been declared in the region and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been declared.