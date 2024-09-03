Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces Shot Down Two Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk and Kaluga Regions

On the night of Tuesday, September 3, Ukraine attempted to attack two regions of Russia. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

They specified that the air defense forces destroyed two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

The Defense Ministry called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit a terrorist attack on targets in Russia. It did not provide any other details about the situation in the border area.

The day before, on September 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck six settlements in the Belgorod region. Two people were injured. A power line was also damaged.