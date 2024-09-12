MoD: Air Defense Forces Shot Down 5 Drones Over Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Regions

On the night of Thursday, September 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack three regions of Russia. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram-channel.

They specified that in total, air defense systems intercepted five drones overnight. Thus, two drones were shot down over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and another one over the Bryansk region.

The Defense Ministry called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit a terrorist attack on targets in Russia. No other details were given.

The day before, on September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Russian Arctic. Three drones were shot down in the skies over the Murmansk region. Rosaviatsiya on the backdrop of the attempted attack reported about restrictions on the operation of the airports of Murmansk and Apatity. According to unofficial data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Olenya airfield, which is used for the takeoff of Russian strategic bombers, with an A-22 Flying Fox drone. One of the drones, as reported, could have been flying from Norway.