Within their travel destinations many tourists They rule out the option of visiting countries that have armed conflicts or are considered dangerous. However, a travel agency is offering the opportunity to have a guided tour of Ukrainedespite the war that is being lived there.

After six months of war against Russia the platform Visit Ukraine.Today launched last month guided tours of the so-called “Brave Cities” that have resisted Russian attacks. This tour is intended to be a single day and seeks that tourists observe the way in which the country has been living in recent months.

Although there are international warnings about traveling to Ukraine, the company reports that has sold 150 tickets so farin addition to having 1.5 million visits per month on its website50 percent more before the start of the war.

However, the company also warns the interested parties and informs them that they must be prepared in case of an anti-aircraft alert or to be careful with the landmines that are in the places, since these represent a very high risk. They also comment that those who attend these visits should walk through rubble and burning military equipment.

Anton Taranenko, CEO of the travel companycomments that these tours represent the opportunity for Ukraine to highlight its spirit of rebellion, in addition to showing the world that despite the war, life goes on.

