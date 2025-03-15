Ukraine, trapped in the script written by Trump and Putin

The most obvious results of the meeting that held on the 11th in Yeda (Saudi Arabia) the representatives of Donald Trump and Volodimir Zelenski are substantiated in a disturbing finding and in a proposal still to specify. The first is summarized in the claudication of Ukraine to the dictation of which until now has been its main economic and military support, United States.

The meeting has not been an attempted bilateral reconciliation after the enclosure to Zelenski in the oval office, but the materialization of the extortion to which Washington has submitted to kyiv. The suspension of military aid and the refusal to share intelligence information have been the latest instruments used by Trump to bend Zelenski and place it in the face of evidence that his maneuver Sign the agreement that Trump and Putin prepare, with the addition of the transfer of half of their mining wealth to the US.

As for the proposal of a high 30 -day fire, it should be remembered that it was not even what kyiv had in mind. In fact, in line with what the French president had already initially pointed out, Emmanuel Macron, Zelenski had expressed his willingness to agree on a temporary truce in the naval and aerial field, but not in the terrestrial, for understanding that this was easier to verify on the ground. However, what is now on the table is a global cessation of hostilities as an starting point of a negotiation process that leads to a broader agreement.

Anyway, Zelenski has had no choice but to be favorable to a proposal that, basically, is born from Washington, but that, if it finally comes into force, would allow him to have some more time. Time to return to the American material that is essential to maintain resistance to Russian invasion and to receive intelligence information without which loses the ability to prevent Russian attacks and protect its population and their critical infrastructure.

Time also to try to convince Trump that he does not definitely abandon Ukraine in the hands of Moscow – aspiring to reduce some of the conditions that are already imposed by receiving some security guarantees after the signing of the hypothetical agreement – and to try to introduce into the future agreement some element that makes the surrender less insulting the surrender to which Zelenski is being bound. Likewise, time for European allies to end up realizing how far they are willing to provide security guarantees that serve to deter Putin to return to the streets at the time they consider it appropriate.

For his part, Putin, convinced that time runs in his favor and that Washington is not going to play it for the Ukrainians in the perspective of achieving normalization of relations with Moscow, plays his tricks. It is not convenient to be openly contrary to the American proposal to establish a temporary cessation of hostilities, even if only because a gesture like that would leave Zelenski as someone who seeks peace and himself as a Belicist. Hence, the Russian president chooses to show himself generically according to the idea, but immediately introducing additional conditions to be defined in detail.

In this way, while the offensive can continue and recover Kursk’s control completely, he calculates that a possible fire does not force him to give up anything and, in the process to agree, he can even get Washington to prolong the suspension of military aid to kyiv, placing Ukraine in a situation of extreme vulnerability for when he decides to return to the attack. Even if he subscribes it, he can easily violate him at the time he sees it appropriate, simply arguing that the Ukrainian forces have breached any of the stipulations that are established, which would seek to portray Zelenski again as someone who does not want peace.

Trump says there are “many possibilities” to put an end to the war in Ukraine after “productive” conversations with Putin

The hypothetical temporal cessation of the fighting does not serve, to end the war. Worse, if Washington gets carried away by the rush to reach an agreement that allows you Moscow military wave.