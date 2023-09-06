The head of “We are together with Russia” Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred “Azov” to Orekhov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), due to problems in the offensive in the Zaporozhye region, were forced to transfer the personnel of the Azov special-purpose brigade to the Orekhov direction (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). This was reported RIA News head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“They didn’t exist before. This suggests that against the backdrop of the failure of the counteroffensive, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throws everyone in general in order to somehow push the situation in this direction, ”Rogov said.

He also noted that the situation on the front line in the Zaporozhye region is under the control of the Russian army, and attempts by Ukrainian units to break through the first line of defense are being suppressed.

Earlier, the acting head of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that the Russian Armed Forces had tactically withdrawn from the village of Rabotino. He stressed that the Russian troops are at the heights that are dominant, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell into the “funnel” below.