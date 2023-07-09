Several Telegram channels report that traffic on the Crimean bridge has been disrupted. Russian Governor Sergey Aksionov earlier said a cruise missile would have been shot down near Kerch, near the link between the mainland and the peninsula annexed by Moscow. Rbc-Ukraine reports it. Meanwhile, according to Radio Liberty, the Russian authorities have stated that air defense operations are underway in the Rostov region, there is damage to buildings, but there are no casualties.



00:16