The first idea of ​​photographer Daniel Beltrá was to tell the ecocide that Ukraine was experiencing since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022. Dedicated to the issues of climate change and the environment for years, in which he has worked with organizations such as Greenpeace, Beltrá contacted the Ukrainian Ministry of the Environment with the help of the Spanish Embassy in the country. I had everything ready: the trip, the permits and a set of drones with which I was going to fly over Ukraine taking photos from the air and documenting the other traces of the war, which include everything from the destruction of wildlife habitats to water pollution. Last November he arrived in kyiv and encountered a setback that ruined his plans. “They told me I couldn't fly a single civilian drone. The environmental issue got a little twisted…”he recalls now from his home in Seattle (United States).

Throughout the five weeks that the photographer spent in the country at war, he traveled through towns that had been reduced to ruins, cities that are on the front line and places where the passage of the Russian Army can still be perceived. “I was very surprised by what I saw in Izium. Beyond the destruction, I was in looted houses in which the soldiers took even the toilet bowl, and that made me think: who are these people and where do they come from?. From those weeks she remembers that she had a feeling “between horror and meaninglessness”. And also, that he plans to return in spring: “We live in a world in which it is difficult to hold our heads high and be optimistic and I try to do it, at least, through work”.

Rusty remains of Russian military equipment used during the invasion piled up at Hostomel airport, near kyiv. Daniel Beltra

What remains of an Antonov An-26 destroyed during the Russian invasion. Daniel Beltra

Stuffed animals piled up at a bus stop in Dnipro, in front of a destroyed apartment building. Daniel Beltra

Broken windows removed from buildings damaged by Russian air-launched X-59 missiles on July 1, 2022 in Serhiivka. The attack left 21 dead. Daniel Beltra

Buildings destroyed by the Russian invasion in Borodyanka. Daniel Beltra

An apartment in Sumy damaged by a Russian Shahed drone in July 2023. Daniel Beltra

An unexploded rocket in the middle of the Pischanka forest, near Izium. Daniel Beltra

