Ukraine, while the G7 warns Russia, Moscow announces the arrival of a toxic cloud towards Europe

The war in Ukraine reaches the 450th day. While Kiev is still under attack, Moscow has reported that a radioactive cloud it would be moving towards Europe. The cause would be to be found in the destruction of a deposit of depleted uranium ammunition come from the West. But the Polish Atomic Agency denied: “No emergencyKiev, meanwhile, is attempting a counterattack after retaking the initiative from Bakhmut. The leaders of the G7Instead, they met in Japan to discuss a peace summitwhere they will be announced new sanctions to isolate Russia economically. Zelenskywho is in Saudi Arabia today to attend the Arab League summit, confirmed his presence at the summit.

G7 in Japan: “New sanctions against Russia”

All the leaders of the member countries will be present at the G7 in Hiroshima, scheduled for 19 to 21 May, including the premier Giorgia Meloni. It is also expected on Sunday Volodmoyr Zelensky. The works aim above all at a new squeeze against Moscow, from energy to sanctions. “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, weakening of arms control regimes and declared intention to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable,” the summit stressed. “We recall – reads a note – the declaration in Bali of all the leaders of the G20, including Russia. In this context, we reiterate our position that threats by Russia to use nuclear weapons, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible.”

