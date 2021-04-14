In the Kherson region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting large-scale anti-terrorist exercises, the portal Liga.net reports.

During training activities, special attention is paid to the coastal zone and the border with the Crimea. The exercises are attended by units of the SBU, the Armed Forces, the State Border Service, the National Police and the State Service for Special Transport.

Events are held in conditions as close to real ones as possible. During the development of training tasks, strategically important objects of the critical infrastructure of the region are under enhanced control and protection. First of all, this concerns seaports, energy supply facilities, airports, bridges and gas production towers.

Joint regime-restrictive measures are being carried out in the sea coastal settlements of the region.

Earlier on April 14, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Colonel Kirill Budanov, said that an analysis of the security environment at the country’s borders indicates an increase in the level of threat of the use of military force by Russia.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line. Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.