The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate claimed responsibility for the attack on the oil pipeline in the Azov region

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took responsibility for the attack on an oil pipeline located in the village of Azov in the Rostov region. They stated that the facility was used for military purposes: oil was pumped into tankers on the territory of the Azov Sea Port.

The strike took place on the night of April 6

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported that on the night of Saturday, April 6, in the area of ​​the Azov settlement, a pipeline was blown up, through which petroleum products were pumped from a local oil depot to tankers on the territory of the Azov Sea Port.

It is stated that the loading of tankers with petroleum products is currently suspended for an indefinite period. The GUR also added that the facility was used by Russia for military purposes. No other details about the attack were provided.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

The agency also published a video in which a strong explosion can be heard, but the location of the attack is not visible.

In December, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack an oil pipeline in another region

In December 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region.

They tried to attack it with a drone – its wreckage was found in the Novozybkovsky district on December 20, 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Previously, the oil pipeline did not suffer any damage. No harm done.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces made an attempt to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline in August. The wreckage of the drone was found on the afternoon of August 6 by residents of the village of Slobodka, 170 kilometers from the border. The 2×3 meter drone turned out to be homemade. Its parts – fragments of the engine, wings, control board and body – were scattered over a radius of 3.5 kilometers. The serial number was preserved on the wreckage.