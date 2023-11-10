Two Russian high-speed landing craft were hit last night in Chornomorsk, on the western coast of occupied Crimea. A Russian barracks was also hit in the same location. The news is reported by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind. Sources cited by Suspilne later reported that the operation was conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence. Crimean Wind writes that rescuers are working in the rubble of the stricken Russian barracks.

Putin visits Russian forces headquarters in Rostov

Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, which has become an operational center of Russian forces for the war in Ukraine. According to what was announced by the Kremlin, Putin arrived in Rostov in the last few hours, for the second time in less than a month, after his visit to Kazakhstan.

“After completing the official trip to Astana, Putin went to Rostov, where he visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by the Russian Tass agency. Accompanying the Russian leader were the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

According to the Kremlin, Putin was “presented with new military equipment” and the Russian leader heard briefings on the “progress of the special military operation” in Ukraine, the conflict that has been ongoing since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. Putin had already visited the Southern Military District headquarters in late October.