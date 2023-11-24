Russia said it shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and three more over the southern Volgograd oblast overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry provided no information on damage or casualties.

Volgograd Oblast, which is home to Marinovka Air Base, is located about 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Last week, a military base went up in flames after an explosion in the town of Kotluban, also in the Volgograd region, according to local Telegram channels.