Today the summit in Ramstein to send new weapons to Ukraine

The summit between the foreign ministers of about forty countries that support Kiev in the war against Russia is scheduled for today, Friday 20 January 2023, in Ramstein, in the US base in Germany.

A summit from which the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected “strong decisions”.

“We need German tanks, Finnish tanks, Danish tanks, French tanks, this means that Western Europe itself must now allocate more modern tanks to Ukraine, so that it can simply defend itself,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki .

Meanwhile, the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark have already announced the shipment of new weapons to Ukraine. Washington has already allocated a $2.5 billion package, which includes 59 Bradley armored vehicles, which will add to the 50 light armored vehicles of the same model promised on January 6, and 90 Stryker armored vehicles.

The US will also deliver 53 armored anti-mine vehicles (MRAP) and 350 M998 transport vehicles to the Ukrainian army. With the additional 2.5 billion dollars allocated, the number of dollars bestowed by the US administration in Kiev since the beginning of the conflict rises to 26.7 billion.

The spotlights, however, are all on Germany, which has so far held back on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

Moscow, meanwhile, stresses that the conflict is escalating. “We see that (the war) is indeed developing in an upward spiral,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“There is a growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries” Peskov added, concluding: “The West is deluding itself if it thinks that Kiev can win”.

The Kremlin spokesman later stressed that the West’s shipment of new weapons to Ukraine would not change the outcome of the war.