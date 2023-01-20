New weapons for Ukraine, with tanks in the spotlight. In Ramstein, in the US base in Germany, the foreign ministers of about forty countries who support Kiev in the war against Russia meet. “We expect important decisions,” says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who awaits a breakthrough and a new leap in the supply of military aid. Everyone is looking in particular to Germany, which has not yet broken the delay on the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

There Germany is “alongside” its allies in supporting Ukraine, said the new German defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on the eve of the summit. “Together with our partners, we will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, territorial independence and sovereignty.” Will Berlin approve the supply of Leopard? “We have to wait and see how the situation progresses: we are in dialogue, especially with our transatlantic partners, the United States. Just as we have done on all other occasions: the goal is not to go ahead alone”. here people die “, Zelensky’s peremptory response in an interview with German TV. The pressure on Berlin continues, while Kiev can collect a first significant result.

In a joint statement released by the British Ministry of Defence, the Tallinn Pact (the grouping of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia) undertakes “to collectively pursue the surrender of an unprecedented series of donations including tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles to the defense of Ukraine”. In the Ramstein meeting, “we will urge other allies and partners to follow suit and contribute their own planned support packages as soon as possible to ensure a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield in 2023,” the joint statement read. “We will continue to support Ukraine in the transition from resistance to the expulsion of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil,” they assured.