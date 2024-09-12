Ukraine seeks approval to use Western missiles on Russian territory, Vladimir Putin threatens response Moscow’s adequate response in the event of “NATO involvement”. US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting in Washington on Friday.

According to the news reported by the Times and the Guardian, a ‘half-hearted’ green light is emerging for Kiev: the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to use British Storm Shadow missiles on Russian soil, while Biden’s approval for the unlimited use of Atacms missiles, which have a range of 300 km like the Storm Shadows, which also use American technology, is not expected to arrive.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted during his visit to Kiev, the plan to lift some limits on the use of weapons donated to Ukraine is nearing completion. The acceleration came with the confirmation of the role assumed by Iran, which supplies ballistic missiles to Russia: the escalation has already occurred, says Blinken, and the responsibility lies with Vladimir Putin.

Kiev could launch missiles from forward positions, considering that it continues to occupy a considerable portion of the Russian region of Kursk. Moscow, through the words of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, announces the start of operations to push back Ukrainian soldiers across the border.

“The Russian offensive has begun,” confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not appear particularly surprised by the developments on the ground: the situation “is consistent with the Ukrainian plan,” he said without providing further details.

Putin’s Threat

Meanwhile, Putin’s threats are coming from Russia almost daily. If Ukraine can use weapons supplied by the US and UK against targets in Russia, NATO countries will be at war with Moscow, the Russian president thunders, promising an appropriate response.

“The direct participation of the West changes the essence of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats that are posed in this way,” Putin says, proposing a scenario that outlines a direct responsibility of the countries of the Atlantic Pact. “Only NATO armed forces” are capable of using missiles in the center of the situation, while “the Ukrainian armed forces” do not have the capacity.

“So the issue is not whether to allow the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons,” says the Russian leader. “It is a question of whether NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing other than the direct participation of NATO countries – the United States, European countries – in the war in Ukraine” and therefore in the “war against Russia.”

Have Washington and London already decided?

The Kremlin leader’s messages, in fact, do not seem capable of stopping a train already in motion.. The Anglo-American green light to use Western missiles against Russian targets is a matter of days, if not hours. The details of the plan have yet to be worked out, but in recent days not only American officials but also British and Ukrainian ones have been talking about it together.

There has been a significant shift in tone in the talks on the dossier since early summer. Last June, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan indicated that the United States might decide to expand the area in which the Ukrainians could strike in Russia, using American weapons.

“It’s not a question of geography, it’s a question of common sense. If Russia attacks, or is about to attack, Ukraine from its territory, it’s only common sense to let Ukraine respond,” he said. In recent days, Biden responded to those who asked him if the Americans were ready to lift the restrictions: “We’re working on it right now.”

Why not Atacms?

Last May, after Moscow’s forces incursion across the border into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the United States authorized the use of some weapons to strike Russian territory, but not with long-range missiles and with a series of caveats. The limits on the use of missiles in Russian territory were introduced to avoid an escalation of tensions with Moscow and because Russia had already moved too many potentially important targets beyond the range of such weapons.

The caution of the US up to now is justified by the fact that the Atacms, produced by Lockheed Martin, are no longer purchased by the American army.: Inventory is limited and nearing the point where the US may have problems with its reserves. A few hundred units are still produced each year, but they are sold abroad. The new system, Precision Strike Missile, has only just begun to be deployed, but in limited numbers.