President’s Office: Ukraine to Sign Security Agreement with Ireland

Ukraine and Ireland to sign bilateral agreement on security guarantees. This reports Office of the President of Ukraine.

“The parties agreed on their positions on individual provisions of the document and the schedule of next steps to finalize the text and sign the bilateral agreement by the leaders of the countries in the near future,” the statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine reads.

Ukraine concluded a similar agreement with Slovenia and the Czech Republic in July. The relevant documents were signed by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky with the Prime Ministers of the republics Robert Holob and Petr Fiala.

Earlier, Irish authorities allowed for a reduction in aid to Ukrainian refugees. According to the country’s Prime Minister Simon Harris, it is necessary to understand how much money refugees, including those from Ukraine, should pay. He also noted the importance of legal employment for such citizens.