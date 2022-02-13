February 13, 2022 18:53

The Ukrainian Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny, sent a strongly worded message to the Russian forces deployed on his country’s borders, in which he said, “Welcome to hell.” Zaloghny’s comments came in a joint statement by him and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, which was published on the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, amid escalating tensions on the border with Russia. Addressing the Russian forces, Zaluzhny said: “Welcome to hell,” stressing that “420,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including commanders, are ready to die.” He stressed that the Ukrainian armed forces are “ready to respond,” and that they are constantly working to improve the defense capabilities and cohesion of military units. “We have set up combat formations, and we were able to deploy the regional defense forces in a short time, arming them with anti-tank wave missiles and a mobile air defense system,” he added. For his part, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the situation is now “completely different”, and “there will be no repeat of 2014”, and that the aggressor “will not seize Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv or any other city.”​​​​​​ Reznikov also noted that Ukraine today enjoys “unprecedented” support from international partners, stressing that Ukraine has received nearly two thousand tons of modern weapons and ammunition from various countries. He described Moscow’s allegations of Kiev’s planning to attack Russia as “ridiculous”, stressing that Ukraine “will not attack anyone”, but is doing everything possible to “strengthen defense and eliminate the possibility of escalation.” He stressed that Ukraine plans to “follow the political-diplomatic path”, through which the Kremlin lifted its “imperious” blockade of Azov, according to the statement. Moscow recently massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin may be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi