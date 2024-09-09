In Ukraine, textbooks with a map of the country without Crimea will be recalled and reprinted

Ukraine will reprint textbooks for seventh-graders that came out with a map of the country without Crimea, writes RIA Novosti with reference to the publishing house “Litera”.

All textbooks will be recalled from schools. “We will print a corrected edition at the expense of the publication and provide educational institutions with new textbooks,” the statement says.

At the same time, the publishing house will fire the chief designer. All those involved in the release of the textbook will be reprimanded with fines.

Earlier it became known that a textbook without Crimea on the map was published in Ukraine. The author of the textbook apologized. She also suggested that schoolchildren take 15 minutes in class and draw Crimea on the map themselves.