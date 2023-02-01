How did you feel about the content of this article?

American President Joe Biden with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House last week: aid to the country invaded by Russia is one of the points that Republicans intend to investigate | Photo: EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras

The United States is expected to announce this week a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$ 2 billion, according to information from the Reuters. The arsenal would include long-range missiles, war material that the Ukrainians do not have at the moment.

Equipment such as Patriot air defense systems, guided weapons and combat ammunition for Javelin war tanks will also be sent to Ukraine.

The United States must use funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund, which makes it possible for President Joe Biden not to have to withdraw weapons from the US stockpile.

With glide missiles, Ukraine achieves an attack autonomy of up to 150 km, expanding the country’s ability to launch counterattacks against the Russian army. The Ukrainians had asked allied nations to send weapons with a range of 297 km, but the United States denied this request.

These missiles can be guided by the Ukrainians by GPS to defeat electronic blockades and used in all weather conditions and also against armored vehicles.

Part of the funds forwarded by the United States will be used by Ukraine to purchase medical supplies, enough to equip three field hospitals.

Since the beginning of the War in Ukraine, the United States has sent resources to the Ukrainians about US$ 27.2 million.