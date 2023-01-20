Home page politics

According to one expert, Ukraine needs more support. © IMAGO/Wolfgang Simlinger

According to a think tank, Ukraine needs Western warplanes and missiles. Is “leasing” a solution?

Kyiv – A former US military official has the Ukraine proposed leasing some form of mercenary air force from the US government and private companies. That could render direct US military involvement obsolete, argued Jeffrey Fischer, a former US Air Force colonel and defense official. He also advocated involving private companies in the plans, like Newsweek reported.

These could also provide their own qualified flight crew at manageable costs, Fischer wrote in the Kyiv Post. “The concept enables a fast, well-trained and inexpensive air force to confront Russia in the skies over Ukraine,” says Fischer. “More importantly, there is no direct US military involvement and no entry into the war.”

Ukraine war: USA does not want to escalate conflict with Russia

Background: The USA is still careful not to allow the conflict with Russia to escalate. The states are therefore supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and military equipment.

According to British think tank Royal United Services, Ukraine is “completely technologically and vastly outnumbered”. It is therefore imperative to acquire additional air forces in order to defend the airspace and to extend the duration of the Ukraine War To shorten.

Bombing wars like those in Syria could threaten Ukraine

“The West must not accept the urgent need to increase Ukraine’s air defense capabilities,” the institute wrote. Just because Russia failed to destroy Ukraine’s mobile surface-to-air missile systems, it “remains unable to leverage the potentially heavy and efficient firepower of its fixed-wing and multi-role combat fleets.” In the worst case, there could be a bombing war like the one in Syria, the think tank says.

The Ukrainian Air Force needs modern Western fighter jets and missiles to “sustainably counter” the Russian Air Force. “Russian pilots have been rather passive throughout the war so even a small number of Western fighter jets could have a large deterrent effect.” Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s troops are once again turning their attention to Belarus. (mse)