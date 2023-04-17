On April 17, negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on the export of agricultural products will be held in Warsaw. This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

“In the coming months there will be difficult negotiations caused by the active export of our products to the EU countries. If we are talking about Poland, then negotiations begin tomorrow. Tomorrow we meet in Warsaw and we will inform everyone. The first step, in our opinion, should be the opening of transit,” he said.

As the minister noted, Ukraine will also hold meetings with the authorities of Romania and Slovakia, which will be held on April 19 and 20.

On the eve of the Polish authorities banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine until June 30.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has criticized Poland’s decision to ban the import of Ukrainian products into the country.

The European Commission also called unacceptable the bans of Poland and Hungary on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. They recalled the inadmissibility of unilateral actions by individual countries that are members of the European Union (EU).

On April 16, Polish Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda said that the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland also applies to its transit to third countries. He explained that the issue of the transit of agricultural products through Poland to other countries will be discussed with Ukraine at the talks scheduled for Monday, April 17.

Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said that the Ukrainian authorities expect to resolve problems with the transit of grain in the upcoming negotiations with Poland. He noted that problems with the transit and export of agricultural products to Poland began in January.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper Express wrote on April 16 that Poland and Hungary banned the import of Ukrainian grain, leaving Ukraine in “the most difficult situation.”

The import of Ukrainian grain to Poland was opposed by Polish farmers, who on April 12 blocked the railway lines through which grain from Ukraine was imported into the country. According to Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telyus, grain supplies will not last long, as Kyiv has already announced that it will soon stop transporting grain to a neighboring country.

Before that, on March 31, the EU countries asked the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to intervene in the crisis with the supply of Ukrainian grain to Europe. It was noted that in addition to Poland, farmers in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia face similar problems.