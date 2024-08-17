Ukraine to Ban Use of Programs Created by Russian Companies

Ukraine will ban the use of programs created by Russian companies. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the republic, transmits “Strana.ua”.

“The government supported the relevant bill. Ukrainian companies will not be able to use programs created in Russia or by companies associated with it,” the head of the department, Mikhail Fedorov, specified.

Also, Ukraine will block websites and services that threaten national security. It is proposed to introduce a ban on access to resources belonging to people or organizations under sanctions. The bill has been sent to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

In July, businesses in Ukraine were required to report to territorial recruitment centers (TRC) information about workers refusing to accept a summons during the execution of mobilization orders. The corresponding law was adopted by the Ukrainian government.