Kuleba: Ukraine to discuss US weapons strikes on Russian airfields at NATO summit

Ukraine intends to discuss the possibility of using long-range American weapons to strike Russian airfields at the NATO summit in Washington. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, his statement is quoted by Strana.ua.

“And this will be discussed in contacts with American officials and other individual close partners of ours,” he said. At the same time, Kuleba noted that the decision on this issue will be made not by the alliance countries, but by the United States.