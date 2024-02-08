Ukraine thwarts drone attacks

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Thursday that air defenses and mobile units targeting drones shot down 11 of 17 of those drones launched by Russia over four regions of the country.

She added, in a statement, that the drones were shot down over the regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv in the south, Dnipropetrovsk in the southeast, and Vinnitsa in the center of the country.

Regional officials said that the Russian attack caused material damage in the city of Mykolaiv and hit facilities in the city of Odessa on the Black Sea in the south. No injuries were reported.