Ukraine | Three journalists filmed the horrors of Mariupol and smuggled extraordinary material out of the reach of the Russians – A documentary was born that made the audience fall silent

Ukrainian Vasilisa Stepanenko and her film crew were the only international media reporters in Mariupol, under Russian siege. Now a documentary film made from their material testifies to Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.
Sami Sillanpää HS
| Updated
Camera was rolling when the ambulance arrived at the hospital yard. Russia had started its airstrikes on the outskirts of Mariupol. The camera crew had arrived in front of hospital number two to watch as the first victims of the attack were brought in for treatment.
