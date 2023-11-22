Ukraine | Three journalists filmed the horrors of Mariupol and smuggled extraordinary material out of the reach of the Russians – A documentary was born that made the audience fall silent

Ukrainian Vasilisa Stepanenko and her film crew were the only international media reporters in Mariupol, under Russian siege. Now a documentary film made from their material testifies to Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian journalist Vasilisa Stepanenko, 24, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her news reporting from the middle of the Mariupol siege. He worked as a field producer in the popular documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol.