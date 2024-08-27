Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Following the massive Russian air strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is threatening consequences – and the deployment of F-16 fighter jets.

Kiev – Following the heavy air strikes on Ukraine in the night of Monday (26 August), the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Retaliation announced. Russia attacked Ukraine with numerous rockets, cruise missiles and drones. This was apparently also revenge for the Ukrainian ground offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk. A military response from Ukraine, including with F-16 fighter jets, is now being prepared.

Retaliation with F-16 fighter jets: Selenskyj announces revenge after Russian attack

According to information from Kiev, Moscow fired 236 rockets, cruise missiles and drones during the Russian attack on Monday. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least seven people died and 47 others were injured. The energy infrastructure was also badly damaged. In his evening video message, Zelensky said that the F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West would also be used in Ukraine’s response to the attack.

Ukraine President Selenskyj has announced revenge against Russia with F-16 fighter jets. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

However, he did not provide any details about the planned retaliation. However, Zelensky once again referred to the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, which has been ongoing for three weeks. Ukrainian troops have expanded their control there and have again taken Russian prisoners of war, which improves the possibilities for prisoner exchange.

Deployment of F-16 fighter jets announced: Selenskyj justifies Ukraine offensive in Kursk

The president also justified the invasion of the Kursk region by saying that the Western allies have not yet approved long-range weapons for use on Russian territory. The presence of Ukrainian troops and their efforts to eliminate the Russian threat are a way of compensating for the lack of permission.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

On August 6, Ukraine invaded the Kursk region with around 10,000 soldiers. Zelensky also said that this was intended to increase pressure on Moscow to enter into negotiations for a just peace. However, after the invasion, Russia declared its willingness to talk void.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj announces measures in his own country

In his video address, Selenskyj also reported on problems in his own country, Ukraine War According to him, he received reports of collaborators and criminal proceedings against Ukrainians who defended Russian aggression or even took part in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian secret service repeatedly reports arrests and verdicts in such cases.

At a meeting with the heads of the Attorney General’s Office and the border guard, the focus was on illegal escape from the country, said Zelensky. Many Ukrainians fleeing from military service pay people smugglers to leave the country across the green border. Zelensky announced a plan to solve the problems. Corruption in conscription offices, where conscripts sometimes buy their way out of military service by paying money for a certificate of unfitness, will also be combated. (vk/dpa)