Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Russia “brought” 500 thousand Russians to Crimea in order to erode the local population. He threatened to “expel” everyone after the return of Crimea to Ukraine, reports RIA News…

“They are not citizens of Ukraine, they came either voluntarily or by force, but they are, in fact, accomplices of this crime, which is being committed by official Russia, the official Kremlin,” Reznikov said.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea. It defines a set of diplomatic, military, economic and other measures that will be aimed at returning Kiev control over the peninsula.