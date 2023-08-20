Kyiv will close Uman for pilgrims if Israel continues the deportation of Ukrainians

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel has threatened to close the city of Uman to Jewish pilgrims if the Israeli government continues to deny citizens entry into the country. The corresponding warning was published on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.

The embassy recalled the possibility of suspending the simplified visa regime with Israel. “If the deportations of Ukrainians from Israel do not stop, the entry of Israelis into Uman will be prohibited. Ukraine will suspend the visa waiver agreement with Israel.