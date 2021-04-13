Any reckless move by Russia or a new round of violence on its part will cost it dearly. The fact that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba threatened the Russian side with big problems, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“Having gathered today, we are trying to prevent the mistake made in 2014, when Russia was ready to act quickly and pursue its military goals in Crimea and Donbass, while our Western partners were considering their reaction to what was happening on the ground,” he said. he also warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg against repeating the events of seven years ago.

Kuleba added that this time, “as soon as Russia takes a reckless step or starts a round of violence, it will be expensive in every sense.”

On April 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to increase military support for the country and facilitate its early entry into NATO.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line. Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.