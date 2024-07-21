Ukrainian journalist on the run abroad speaks out





We publish the testimony against the mainstream of a Ukrainian journalist who fled abroad thanks to a message spread by the Veneto regional councilor Stephen Valdegamberi.

“I contacted a Ukrainian journalist, forced to flee abroad, seeing her assets seized and her family persecuted. There is no freedom of opinion in Ukraine. Anyone who speaks out against Zelensky risks their life. 11 parties and freedom of the press have been abolished. There are no elections. The most scandalous thing is that we are financing this regime passed off as democracy only to protect the economic interests of multinationals that, thanks to corrupt governments, are the owners of the Ukrainians’ lands”.

WATCH THE VIDEO