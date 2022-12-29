It takes just over a minute to microwave the mini pizza that Andriy Shved sells in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In that time, a high-explosive shell could land, smashing windows, maiming customers or demolishing his food stand in a neighborhood increasingly bombed by the Russians.

But despite the risks, the cheese, meat and dill circle is a top seller among Ukrainian soldiers and residents who make up the shrinking customer base. Shved believes his food stall is the last open in the battered City, a key battleground in the war with Russia.

“In the morning, the shelling is from 8:00 to 9:00 am,” said Shved, 41. “Then, in the afternoon, they are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. If it happens, it happens and there will be no room for worry.”

Ukraine’s fierce defense of the City has become a symbol of pride and solidarity for the Nation. President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited the City and met with soldiers. Shved, who was in his shop, said that he had not seen Zelensky and that the President “did not buy me belyashi”, referring to his dumplings.

Shved does his best to keep his position open, ignoring his wife’s scolding and hiding where he works from his 7-year-old daughter.

Every day around 8 a.m., Shved drives 25 minutes from the town of Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut, a journey that involves going through at least one Ukrainian military checkpoint. He’s become familiar enough that soldiers have mostly stopped asking why he’s driving into one of Ukraine’s most heavily bombed cities. His position has no name. Given its location, Shved refers to it as the “Bus Stop” or the “Stop,” which has been operating since early summer, when the previous owners left the City and handed over the keys.

Summer was a different time for the Bus Stop. Bakhmut suffered from occasional bombardments, but nothing like now. The City was a logistics center for the Ukrainian Army and still had a large part of its pre-war civilian population.

But after Russian troops captured Severodonetsk in June and Lisichansk in July, they turned to Bakhmut. Since then, the City buses stopped providing service. The Muscovite forces closed in. The shells began to fall more frequently. Many people left the City, and then more did.

But the Bus Stop remained open.

Bakhmut once had around 70,000 inhabitants, but it is not clear how many remain. Those who have stayed need to eat, although venturing out requires courage.

“You can sit here all day and about five people will show up,” Shved said.

Ukrainian soldiers used to line up en masse. Now, some will come out of their underground bunkers, quickly cross the street, place an order, and return to their bunkers. Shved charges about a dollar for a pizza.

“A lot of them say, ‘Thank you for still here,’” he said. “There’s no hot water or anything, and if they’ve been doing something all day, they come back hungry, and there’s no electricity, and not everyone has generators.”

So Shved fires up his generator, sets the microwave to one minute and 20 seconds, heats up a pizza, and turns off the generator.

A man recently wanted to buy meatballs and pork chops.

“My grandmother lives at the train station,” said the man, Sasha. “She doesn’t want to leave, and my mom is not going anywhere for my grandmother. And I’m not leaving for mom. What will we do? We are surviving.”

Shved asked him if he wanted him to start the generator to heat up his food. He said no.

The shelling rumbled in the distance, louder and closer this time. It was close to 2:00 p.m. and time for Shved to go home.

By: Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak