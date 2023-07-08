The Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the long-term impact of the war in Ukraine on its health system will be “very serious” if there is no investment for its reconstruction.

“Despite the war, Ukraine has continued its healthcare reform efforts that began in 2017. The long-term impacts of the war will be very severe unless continued support and investment in the systemic transformation of Ukraine’s healthcare system , to rebuild the system and rebuild it better,” said the WHO representative in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, in a statement.

In its annual report on the health situation in Ukraine in the context of the war, the WHO points out that “The war has posed significant challenges to the Ukrainian healthcare system, disrupting Ukrainian patients’ access to healthcare services and medicines.”

In any case, they celebrate that the resilience of the national health care system “has been extraordinary thanks to the determination of Ukrainian health personnel and the commitment and investment of the international community, which has made possible the delivery of supplies and support continued”.

In 2022, WHO managed to deliver medical supplies to some of the “most security-compromised” and “most difficult to access” areas of the country, opening several new field offices, emergency centers and warehouses to help the internally displaced and those in need near the front lines.

WHO also supported the establishment of mobile primary health care units in 7 oblasts to ensure delivery of care in conflict-affected areas.

By the end of 2022, the WHO had delivered 1,360 metric tons of medical products worth €30 billion. Supplies were sent to nearly 700 health centers in 25 oblasts, including personal protective equipment, medicines, oxygen supplies, along with supplies for trauma and emergency surgery, power generators, ambulances, etc.

In addition, more than 8 million people benefited from emergency health kits covering the needs of basic care, trauma and emergency surgery, treatment of non-communicable diseases and much more.

“From the first day of the war, the WHO team in Ukraine has been supporting the country to address its most urgent health needs, while pledging unwavering support for health workers and to health establishments and services in Ukraine,” said the representative of the United Nations international health organization.

