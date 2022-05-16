After losing control in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops focused their efforts on Donbass, eastern Ukraine. One of the most important battles is being waged for control of the population of Severodonetsk. Our special envoys, Catalina Gómez Ángel and Mikel Konate, arrived there along with some volunteers who distribute humanitarian aid.

