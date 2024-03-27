“Officially, we won't admit it. But at the same time, I can offer some details.” Thus General Vasyl Malyuk, senior officer of the Ukrainian Security Service SBU, in a long interview granted to the ICTV broadcaster and taken up by the Kyiv Post, reveals a campaign of assassinations “perhaps” managed by the Ukrainian national espionage agency, which led to the killing of more than a dozen Ukrainian citizens who collaborated with the Kremlin in the territories occupied by the Russians in the war that began in 2022.

Since Russia's large-scale invasion in February 2022, Secret agents targeted “many” people responsible for war crimes and attacks against Ukrainian citizens and operated deep behind “enemy” lines, even in Russia. According to Malyuk, the assassination campaign, managed through networks of secret and clandestine agents, primarily targeted Ukrainian citizens who collaborated with the Kremlin occupation authorities in arresting and torturing other Ukrainians.

Following the interview, a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for Malyuk on Tuesday on charges of participating in “terrorist acts” in violation of Russian Federation law, the Kyiv Post reported.

The targets in Kiev's sights

In the interview, Malyuk offers many details about multiple killings and the alleged internal Ukrainian government processes that authorize them.

Among the targets, Malyuk mentions the Ukrainian Vladlen Tatarsky, Kremlin propagandist, media personality, targeted because of his military service against the Ukrainian army in 2014-16 and his calls to eliminate Ukrainians as a nation, through state-sponsored genocide if necessary. A figurine filled with explosives killed Tatarsky in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2, 2023.

Many other names are mentioned in the interview, where Malyuk does not hide that the number of targeted killings against those collaborating with the invading forces “is substantial and it is likely that others will occur”. Among all he also mentions the attempted murder of the Russian philosopher and politician and close ally of Vladimir Putin, Aleksandr Dugin. Failed because the target exchanged cars with his daughter on August 20, 2022, who was killed in a bomb explosion.

The SBU operators – he then made it known – are also conducting a campaign against Russian oil refineries using long-range kamikaze drones. In about 10 weeks the attacks reduced Russia's domestic production of petroleum products by 12%.