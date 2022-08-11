Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastirsky said on Thursday that Ukraine should be prepared for any eventuality regarding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant being bombed, including the evacuation of residents from the region.
Local officials from Ukraine and Russia-appointed accused each other of a new barrage of bombing Thursday targeting the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, located in southern Ukraine.
“The station until today is not only in the hands of the Russians, but in the hands of uneducated specialists who may allow a tragedy to happen,” Monastirsky told Reuters in an interview.
“Of course, it is difficult even to imagine the scale of the tragedy that could occur if the Russians continued their actions there,” he added.
Ukraine recently warned of the danger of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster.
“For us, this means … that we and the world must prepare for any eventuality,” Monastirsky said.
