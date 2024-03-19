Ukraine | The whistleblower channel disturbs and humiliates in Crimea for its pro-Ukraine positions

In occupied Crimea, there is a reporting channel called Smerš. Listening to Ukrainian music or “liking” social media posts can be enough to report.

Russian occupying the Crimean peninsula, there is a reporting channel in the Telegram application that publishes contact information about people who are alleged to be pro-Ukrainian.

Crimea belongs to Ukraine, but in the spring of 2014, Russia occupied it, organized a fake “referendum” and illegally annexed the region.

Crimea's Smerš channel forces its victims to videotape confessions and apologies. If you don't agree to them, you will end up in the teeth of the authorities. The channel shows video footage of raids in which the police arrest suspected pro-Ukrainians.

For notification for example, listening to Ukrainian music or “liking” social media posts is enough.

For example, in the summer of 2022, the channel's administrator Alexander Talipov forced the DJ and the restaurant owner to make public apologies after they played Ukrainian songs at the wedding.

With a word Smerš is a frightening echo in Russia. Smerš was a counter-espionage organization founded during World War II. Smerš is an abbreviation of Russian words smert spionam i.e. death to spies. The name was awesome Joseph Stalin invented by After the war, Smerš tracked down “enemies of the people”.

In February 2023, the founder of the channel, Aleksandr Talipov, received recognition from Moscow for the operation of his site. Ukraine has brought charges against him for inciting hatred.

Talipov, born in 1981 in the Crimea of ​​the Soviet Union, is a major who served in the Ukrainian border forces, according to an independent Russian media Novaya Gazeta.

Talipov welcomed Russia to Crimea in 2014, but then harshly criticized the Russian occupation regime. After the big attack of 2022, Talipov has demanded to take over all of Ukraine and execute Ukrainians.

After receiving After reporting to the channel, Talipov simply complains to the authorities and pressures his victims to apologize. Often, the channel publishes an apology video within about a week of the notification.

The alternative is to proceed with the matter to the authorities and sometimes to court. According to strict Russian laws, just talking about the war can lead to prison terms.

For example, a 30-year-old social worker was sentenced to two years' suspended imprisonment and a two-year ban from teaching based on Talipov's report, says human rights organization OVD-info. The woman had rejoiced in the Telegram chat about the successful attack on the Crimean bridge and wished the Russian soldiers participating in the war death.

Not everyone bows down to threats. For example, the Human Rights Commissioner of Crimea Larisa Opanasyuk voluntarily resigned from office in May 2023 without publicly blessing the invasion of Ukraine, as Talipov demanded.

Crimea The Smerš channel has been closed several times. In December 2023, the channel had about one hundred thousand followers until it was closed.

Now the third incarnation is standing, with about 70,000 followers. Before the Russian occupation, Crimea had about 2.3 million inhabitants, so the channel is not particularly large. Most of Talipov's victims had not heard of the site before the harassment began, reported Novaya Gazeta.

Talipov has blamed pro-Ukrainian activists for closing the channel. Apparently, however, the channel violates Telegram's rules, which prohibit inciting violence and sharing personal information. Talipov's Vkontakte page has also been closed.

Similar channels have been established in various parts of occupied Ukraine, which are also often closed quickly.

Read more: Children now reveal their teachers, mothers their daughters, and priests their priests