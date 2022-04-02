Russia-Ukraine war, between cheering and reasoning

In the presence of massive and unpresentable information, it is very difficult to make usable visions and reasoning distant from a priori partisans and spirited fans. Let’s try!

Chancelleries, information, opinion leaders with a necessarily correct and functional opinion, have had as priorities, disciples of the fashion resilience so dear to the Davos World Economic Forumto turn a very hard human suffering into a splendid opportunity to show the planet the vitality of BORNthe goodness of foreign policy USAawakening, functionality and reactive capacity of the European Union, the deep gap between Western leaders, in particular between the capabilities of the US, and the butcher of fly. In short, great commitment in demonstrating that evil has a single citizenship, that strategic errors, poverty of visions on the geopolitical future of the planet, amateurism and diplomatic superficiality are the prerogative of only one party.

Months of negotiations Russia USA on the encirclement of the BORNyears of confrontation on the neutrality ofUkraine: everything was forgotten with the start of the war and therefore also the rational reasons for the conflict evaporated to make room for emotionality And propaganda. Television broadcasts with the support of psychologists they defined Putin a probable psychopath and demented with clouding of conscience, they talked about his nuclear threatof the bombing of power plantsofuse of biological weaponsof the kidnapping of thousands of children deported to Russia; it would be redundant to continue and completely irrelevant to this reasoning, which does not aim to convince anyone or to persuade nothing.

This conflict, like everyone else, will end and, beyond the humanitarian aspects, moral judgments, sufferings and regrets for the loss of life, its historical evaluation, political effects, changes in strength, different expectations for the future will remain. , strategic analyzes more or less effective according to the perception left by the conflict. Well, with a test of our critical rationalism we reason on these aspects starting from the uselessness of a war that is not difficult to avoid, provided we exclude the advancement of BORN eastward, already foreseen by formal agreements in 1991. Gli USA they appear, as never before, satisfied with the conflict and its development, they savor the difficulties of the Russian advance alternating them with thewarning that the same army could target Poland and the Baltic states: in short, evaluations on the Russian danger with variable geometry, according to the needs of propaganda. Also satisfied for having found unity of purpose and operational evaluations with the members BORN and allies EUin fact, among the three institutions in need of revitalization only the UN has not found moments of significant evidence, continuing its ten-year worthlessness.

Russia-Ukraine war, Europe’s dwarfism

As for theEuropeunwittingly dragged to the threshold of a conflict, beyond appearances she still expressed her dwarfism that the front row dancers Macron and Scholz with their activism they tried to disguise, even causing a political victim: by blurring the President Draghi than after its bankruptcy G20 onAfghanistan and other troubles, was listed in Italy as the natural leader in Europeand not only, but today it can only be placed in the third row of the corps de ballet.

Appearances: in fact, while the sanctions cause repercussions in various sectors of many countries, French companies and industries continue their presence and production in Russia (between these, TotalEnergies, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon), Germany and Holland I disagree in identifying a maximum price for Russian gasas well as theHungary he does not intend to give up his supply. Among other things, we will see the continuation of continental unity with regard to the importation of American gas, the cost of which is not clear and even less the possibility of its distribution. The political effects, if we consider that one forty countriesrepresenting more than half of the world population, they did not support the UN General Assembly resolutions on Ukraineit is understood that the Russia on the planet is not totally isolated.

If we then accept that theRussian-Chinese political and economic axisnow fully consolidated, is certainty for the future, we must accept that the American foreign policy and many of his own allies it continues to be deficient and, in some essential respects, completely bankruptcy. The world will face the real problem of defending the principle of freedom and national independence represented by the situation of Taiwan and from Chinese willingness to annex it. Without being strategists, we will touch upon the western error of having favored the welding of the Moscow-Beijing axis with the sympathy of New Delhi. And yes, because while theThe West deludes itself that it has compacted Europe into NATOnot having managed the Ukrainian node has favored the existence of a network and a anti-Western sentiment which we will not take long to notice in its extension. The generalized weighs on our future race to rearm, as if the past had taught us nothing, the international relations of the next decades appear to us and we evaluate them as obligatory steps towards inevitable definitions of power relations. Certainly the responsibilities will be Sino-American: Europe, a bureaucratic-formal entity far from any strategic operational autonomy, linked to the incomprehensible vision BORN of opposition to the East and therefore anti-Russia, it cannot be a political subject for its own DNA, but it could make its contribution to the coexistence of the Planet by dissolving its link with NATO, yesterday’s world organism.

Considerations are concerned lovers of liberalism, linked to Western culture, fascinated by what we remember as the New Frontier, US Society and its individual freedoms. But, that America is at its sunset and with it Atlantism which today has quite different meanings. Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Twitter, Google, Applewith the limitation of our freedoms, they are the new New Frontier and the architects of the Davos World Economic Forum the new true universal politicians.

* Free Society Director

