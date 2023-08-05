War in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó warns: “It will last another 4 years”. The shocking revelation

The news of July 29 that everyone pretended not to see. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó he said, there is a video where he says it, that the member countries of the European Union plan to finance the war in Ukraine for at least another 4 years, with an allocation of around 5 billion euros a year.



Everyone thinks that the war in Ukraine is drawing to a close but in reality everything seems to be proceeding in the opposite direction: it will last at least another 4 years, there would have been a meeting along these lines. Szijjartó he also insisted that the Hungarians want an immediate end to the conflict and a return to peace in Europe, adding up Twitter: “How many people will die in four years? How many Hungarians will die in four years? And how many more devastations will be created in four years that someone will then have to repair?”.

READ ALSO: Russia, oil tanker attacked by Ukrainian drones. On F16 stamps on the Kremlin

The Hungarian statements prompted reactions from Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovský who tweeted: “Dear Péter, please don’t say what others think before asking them. The EU is made up of 27 countries. I don’t recall any debate when we said that the war will continue for 4 years. The war can end tomorrow. The EU is not a problem, Russia is a problem. Russians, go home! Let there be peace! 1956″.

Subscribe to the newsletter

