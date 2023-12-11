War Russia Ukraine and all the environmental damage: the monstrous figures. Analyses

How much does it weigh future sustainability? According to the real costs of warthe estimates made so far, based on environmental inspections of Ukraineshow that the invasion of Russiato date, has caused environmental damage for approximately 52.4 billion of euros between negative impacts on the air (27 billion), for the water (1.5 billion), al soil (0.3 billion), e waste pollution (23.6 billion).

These are overwhelming data that added to the number of human lives lostcan only leave us disarmed in the face of the awareness that, in addition to harm humanity, we are also damaging our planet and our artistic heritage. According to the report UNESCOThe total cost of property damage artistic and cultural caused by the bombings is around 2.6 billion of dollars. An enormous cost which, even if the war ended at this moment, would still require at least a century to return to the condition before the conflict.

Without neglecting the devastating ones consequences on the environmentfrom the pollution of aquifers, to the deposit of polluting material deep in the territory following explosions and the consequent fires that continue to destroy natural habitats with devastating impacts on biodiversity. The violence of the atmospheric phenomena we are witnessing is proof of how, by now, a cyclical “contraction in temperatures” is underway, i.e. the sudden ptaste from a super-overheated earth to an immediate drop in its temperaturessuch as to cause the formation of violent disturbances, as well as atmospheric alterations, such as to generate such sudden phenomena whose strength and power is discharged on the territory with devastating effects.

All this, adding up to the resulting from ongoing conflicts, due to the number of human lives lost, subjects our planet to a continuous state of systemic bombardment, characterized by the progressive disappearance of its biological foundations. What the world community is dealing with is a growing one need for a responsive political approach to risk management, and therefore to the consequent forecast and provision of specialized sectors aimed not only at risk assessment, but also at the preventive provision of resources necessary to deal with the enormous damage caused by climate emergencies, and not only that. To meet the undeniable demand for reducing environmental impacts and global temperature, the governance of the countries most affected by these calamitous events will have to incontrovertibly aim for a combination of actions aimed both at infrastructural maintenance by the territory, but also at prevention actions against risk, following specific impact analyzes of the policies implemented so far and their state of the art.

Necessarily have a 'department of risk' permanent, in continuous connection between territorial realities from smaller to larger ones, subject to coordination at national level, will allow all countries to have a mapping of the territory in accordance with the required actions. Not only that, but by acting well in advance, this mapping will make it possible to fill those structural gaps that exist in key points that could be more exposed to the violence of atmospheric phenomena and the consequent risk of an even greater cost for the community. In the aftermath of pandemic crisisgovernments around the world have been forced to grapple with the need for a new sustainable approach to existing problems.

This need is found today response in the One Health approacha an integrated and unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems and that addresses existing issues through interdisciplinary collaborations. This approach recognizes, in fact, how the health of human beings, animals and ecosystems is closely interconnected, and how, when one of these elements changes, it inevitably leads to changes in all the others. Systemically affecting each of these aspects, aiming for their balance, will be the keystone for politics in resolving problems in a sustainable manner.

Develop a interdisciplinary approach in the development and evaluation of future policies implemented by governmentsexpressed in terms of environment and health, will constitute the fundamental condition for ascertaining their effectiveness. Taking a sustainable approach that aims to develop an innovative and sustainable governance capable of anticipating costs, as well as mitigating the risks of sudden environmental phenomena, and the consequent conflicts caused by the growing scarcity of existing resources, will be the best prevention strategy to which Governments will have to focus on maintaining peace and safeguarding a planet that must be handed over to future generations with the least possible damage.

*Article by Giulia Mirra, Head of the CEI Presidency Secretariat

