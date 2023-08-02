Ukrainian war, Putin-Erdogan phone call. Turkey confirms the role of mediation

The Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed, in the conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will travel to Turkey to meet him in person. This was announced by the Turkish presidential office without providing a date for the visit of the Kremlin leader. “President Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, the leaders reached an agreement on Putin’s visit to Turkey”, reads the statement released by Ankara. “Actions that could increase tensions between Russia and Ukraine must be avoided”, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Erdogan then reaffirmed the role of mediation which Ankara intends to carry out by saying that ”Turkey will continue to work hard to restore the agreement on wheat” reached in Istanbul on 22 July last year and from which Russia withdrew. The Turkish presidential office reports it in a note

War Ukraine, now also war in Russia

“Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-blown war which, in turn, will soon finally move onto the territory of the ‘warmakers’ to collect all their debts”. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter after the second drone attack on Moscow. “Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapses, more civil strife, more war…” Podolyak concluded.

The drones that struck the capital and the Moscow region yesterday morning were in fact launched from Ukrainian territory. This was reported to the TASS agency by senior sources in the air defense and emergency services. The distance of Moscow from Ukrainian territory in a straight line is about 500 kilometers; Russian official media do not specify what kind of drones were involved in today’s raid. Those that were also launched on the Russian capital on Sunday were likely “handmade”, meaning they could hardly cover such a large distance, independent TV station Dozhd noted. The hypothesis was made by the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mikhaylo Podolyak, who referred to intelligence data. “Many homemade drones with a small flight range are being dropped from the territory of the Moscow region,” said Zelensky’s right-hand man.

Russia reacted immediately tonight. Over the past few hours, more than ten Russian drones targeting Kiev have been shot down, causing debris to fall and causing material damage but no casualtiesaccording to authorities. According to the military administration in Kiev, groups of Iranian-made “Shahed” explosive drones from different directions simultaneously entered the skies over the capital. “All targets – more than ten drones – were located and destroyed in time,” the head of the military administration Serguiï Popko said on Telegram.

Debris from downed drones fell on Solomyansky, Golosiivsky and Svyatoshynsky districts. “There is damage to non-residential premises and road surfaces, but there is no major destruction or fire”, the military administration added on Telegram. The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko confirmed that debris fell in several neighborhoods and there was material damage. “There are no dead or injured in the capital,” he wrote on Telegram. In the Golosiivsky district, debris fell on a playground and a non-residential building, according to the military administration. A drone strike took place during the regional military administration also said on Telegram in the south of the Odessa region, a major Ukrainian port on the Black Sea, overnight, without providing further details. Yesterday Russia said it had foiled a wave of air and sea attacks with drones against Moscow, the Crimea and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in the capital’s financial district was hit for the second time in a few days.

A Russian drone strike has damaged port infrastructure in the Odessa region. The aircraft caused fires. A Russian explosive drone strike has damaged port infrastructure and caused fires in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine. This was announced by regional governor Oleg Kiper. “As a result of the attack, fires broke out in port facilities and industrial infrastructure in the region, and an elevator was damaged,” Kiper wrote on Telegram. No injuries were reported.

