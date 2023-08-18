Ukraine | The USA allows Denmark and the Netherlands to hand over F-16 fighters to Ukraine, Orpo considers the decision excellent

The United States issues final transfer permits after Ukrainian pilots have been trained in the cockpit of F-16 fighters.

United States has approved the transfer of US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, officials say, according to news agency Reuters.

Foreign minister Antony Blinken promised that the US would issue final transfer permits once Ukrainian pilots had been trained to operate F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots are scheduled to start training this month in Denmark.

Ukraine has sent the United States a list of 32 pilots who are ready to be trained. However, according to the US authorities, only eight of the pilots on the list know English well enough to be able to participate in the training right away. The rest must first attend English courses in Britain.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), it is an excellent decision that European countries can give F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

According to Orpo, we will see if there is something that Finland could support. He adds that the soldiers know best. He emphasizes that Finland needs its own fighters and the situation has not changed here.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the West for F-16 fighters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has considered getting them a turning point in the entire war.

Representative of the Air Force of Ukraine Juri Ihnat said Wednesday that the hope has already gone to get the F-16s into service this coming fall or winter.