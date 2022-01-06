Ukraine The US and Russian defense ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine

The Minister paved the way for future negotiations.

The United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed his Russian counterpart on the phone on Thursday Sergei Shoigun with the situation in Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, ministers discussed talks between the countries’ representatives on Monday. On Wednesday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the talks would not succeed as long as Ukraine was shown a gun.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, has demanded guarantees that Ukraine will not be encouraged to join NATO.

Russia has been accused of supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine. The war in eastern Ukraine has continued since 2014 and has claimed at least 13,000 lives.